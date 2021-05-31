Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
💸 withdrawal and refund pt. 1

💸 withdrawal and refund pt. 1 feedback availability guarantee waiting night moon money finance fintech empty state scene undo redo cash withdrawal refund ui design vector illustration
Hello 👋🏻
In progress project on Fintech App💰

Currently I need feedback on this project so I want to know your opinion about it.

Do you feel emotionally trust the company by looking at the illustration style? Let me know your answer in the comment section ya!

Thank you 🙌🏻

📌 see more on on my instagram

