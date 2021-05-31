JDT C4D Banner 5 Visual Design

Trending designs to inspire you
This is the Jingdong technology brand new website upgrade online. I designed the Banner, C4D rendering, post PS processing light effect, turn on the light. I packaged it and recorded the works. There will be more 3D designs for you in the future. I hope it will get better and better.
Email ：469508557@qq.com
WeChat ：469508557
Thank you so much~
