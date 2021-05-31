Hilmi Fakhrudin

UI Apps Rent Car

Hilmi Fakhrudin
Hilmi Fakhrudin
  • Save
UI Apps Rent Car rentcarapps rentcar uiwebdesign uiweb mobile app uiuxdesign website mobile ui app uiux ui ux uidesign
Download color palette

This is the UI of the car rental where the display is intended for admins. I made a simple design so that the admin can easily do his job.

Hope you like my design, Thank you for visiting ^^. If you like it you can also hit the like button ^^.
If you have suggestions and criticisms please comment below. I also look forward to your feedback ^^.

Hilmi Fakhrudin
Hilmi Fakhrudin

More by Hilmi Fakhrudin

View profile
    • Like