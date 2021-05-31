Nurlia Tegar Apriani

IGEKU : Social Media App Design Concept part 2

facebook twitter instagram social network social media glassmorphism glass effect ios app design exploration mobile design uiux mobile app uidesign
Hello everyone on Dribbble ❤
These are some pages that are still part of IGEKU🔥
What do you think about this UI Design? Really love to receive your feedback!
Or if you like this, please press "L" 🙂
Thanks!

Rebound of
IGEKU : Social Media App Design Concept
