Daily UI Challenge 005 - App Icon

I confess I'm not good with visual identity 😅, but I tried to create an identity that represented a pet shops marketplace app focused on dogs.

The idea of the app is to connect several stores that have products for dogs in one app. As the niche is dogs the name was "Dog Store". Remember that this app is fictitious. The name and identity were created for learning purposes only.

Sorry guys who know a lot about identity, I'm learning 😬 Also, feedbacks are very welcome!