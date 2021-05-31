Bellan - Display Typeface Coming Soon-ish

Sneaky preview of a soon-to-be-released display family called Bellan that I've been working on. Started as a condensed monospace and has grown into something more. All caps (for now), four widths from Condensed to Extended, some basic punctuation, and numerals.

Planning to release this through Big Fog soon-ish! If you want to stay tuned on when this will be available, sign up for our newsletter.

🌫Fonts from the Fog🌫