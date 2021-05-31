Hellena Creative Studio

Rappahannock Cannabis Co. Bag

Rappahannock Cannabis Co. Bag vintage retro virginia dispensary packaging dispensary cannabis packaging rappahannock marijuana weed cannabis illustration branding design
Recreational marijuana will become legal in Virginia on July 1, 2021. To celebrate, I've created a fictional dispensary brand honoring the river that flows through my town. Maybe I'll see something similar in 2024 when retail sales become legal.

