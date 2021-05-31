Rappahannock Cannabis Co.

Trending designs to inspire you
Recreational marijuana will become legal in Virginia on July 1, 2021. To celebrate, I've created a fictional dispensary brand honoring the river that flows through my town. Maybe I'll see something similar in 2024 when retail sales become legal.