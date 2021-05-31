Hellena Creative Studio

Rappahannock Cannabis Co.

Hellena Creative Studio
Hellena Creative Studio
  • Save
Rappahannock Cannabis Co. vintage retro illustration wordmark identity cannabis virginia rappahannock river cannabis packaging cannabis branding weed logo dispensary marijuana weed branding design
Download color palette

Recreational marijuana will become legal in Virginia on July 1, 2021. To celebrate, I've created a fictional dispensary brand honoring the river that flows through my town. Maybe I'll see something similar in 2024 when retail sales become legal.

Hellena Creative Studio
Hellena Creative Studio

More by Hellena Creative Studio

View profile
    • Like