Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Redesign of Chinese Pinyin Table.
希望有机会能为中文学习者所用。
The story (in Chinese) with PDF version link (on the bottom of the article): https://www.millielin.com/blog/2021-05-30-chinese-pinyin-chart/