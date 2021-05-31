Millie Lin

Chinese Pinyin Table

chinese language learning
Redesign of Chinese Pinyin Table.
希望有机会能为中文学习者所用。

The story (in Chinese) with PDF version link (on the bottom of the article): https://www.millielin.com/blog/2021-05-30-chinese-pinyin-chart/

Posted on May 31, 2021
