Halo app (SOCIAL) home page slide interactive effect

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Designed with my product halo in 2020, this product is a stranger social app, focusing on strangers' Social Entertainment interest social app platform. Easy interactive play and simple design style let you return to the essence of chat. A platform for acquaintances.