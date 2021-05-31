Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
SKR VISION

Halo app (SOCIAL) home page slide interactive effect

SKR VISION
SKR VISION
  • Save
Halo app (SOCIAL) home page slide interactive effect social contact matching animation animation design ux ui
Download color palette

Designed with my product halo in 2020, this product is a stranger social app, focusing on strangers' Social Entertainment interest social app platform. Easy interactive play and simple design style let you return to the essence of chat. A platform for acquaintances.

View all tags
Posted on May 31, 2021
SKR VISION
SKR VISION

More by SKR VISION

View profile
    • Like