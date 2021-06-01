Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nick Hubley

Aloe Boutique Store Animated

Nick Hubley
Nick Hubley
Bouquet, Bouquet, Bouquet and Bouquet
This is the interactions for my previous post.

The idea is that every panel will show another bouquet to buy.

Let me know what you think!

The pictures are from Unsplash.

Rebound of
Aloe Boutique Store
By Nick Hubley
Nick Hubley
Nick Hubley
Builder of Communities | Multi-Disciplinary UX
