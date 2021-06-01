Aloe Boutique Store Animated

Trending designs to inspire you
Bouquet, Bouquet, Bouquet and Bouquet
This is the interactions for my previous post.
The idea is that every panel will show another bouquet to buy.
Let me know what you think!
The pictures are from Unsplash.
