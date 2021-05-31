Guerilla Gardening A-Z Series

Trending designs to inspire you
I made this illustration in Procreate. This is a portrait of Richard Reynolds, a well-known figure in the guerilla gardening movement, who wrote a book called "On Guerilla Gardening."