Guerilla Gardening A-Z Series

Guerilla Gardening A-Z Series
I made this illustration in Procreate. This is a portrait of Richard Reynolds, a well-known figure in the guerilla gardening movement, who wrote a book called "On Guerilla Gardening."

Posted on May 31, 2021
