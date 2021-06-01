Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Svetlana Tokarenko

🦠 Virus Character

🦠 Virus Character pandemia pandemic epidemic care drawn drawing character design characters vector art kawaii illustrations stickers cartoon doodle vector character cute health care healthcare healthy
Developing Virus Character for friendly healthcare illustrations.
A bit more for this project (sketches, variants) on my site:
https://svetlanatokarenko.com/Characters-Stickers/Virus-character

