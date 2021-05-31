Daily UI - 013 - Music Player

Trending designs to inspire you
Daily UI Challenge #013 | Music Player
Design a music player. Consider the controls, placements, imagery such as the artist or album cover, etc. Also, consider the device type that's playing the music. #DailyUI
It would be my pleasure if you visit my projects.
https://www.behance.net/andreasmusso