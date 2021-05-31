Andrea Silva Musso

Daily UI - 012 - Product Page

Daily UI - 012 - Product Page daily app delivery food challege app design design bootcamp ui user experience uidesign interfaces
Daily UI Challenge #012 | Product Page

Design an e-commerce product page. Take into account the brand, the type of product it sells, the audience it is targeting, etc. #DailyUI

