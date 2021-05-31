Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Andrea Silva Musso

Daily UI - 011 - User Profile

Andrea Silva Musso
Andrea Silva Musso
  • Save
Daily UI - 011 - User Profile dailyui hawaii user profile challege app design ux design bootcamp user experience ui uidesign interfaces
Download color palette

Daily UI Challenge #012 | Product Page

Design a user profile and be mindful of the most important data, names, imagery, placement, etc. Is it for a serious profile? A social profile? (It's up to you!) #DailyUI

Thanks for watching 🤜🏻 🤛🏻
It would be my pleasure if you visit my projects.
https://www.behance.net/andreasmusso

Andrea Silva Musso
Andrea Silva Musso

More by Andrea Silva Musso

View profile
    • Like