Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Andrea Silva Musso

Daily UI - 010 - Direct Messaging

Andrea Silva Musso
Andrea Silva Musso
  • Save
Daily UI - 010 - Direct Messaging daily ui dailyui chat app chat app challege app design ux design bootcamp ui user experience uidesign interfaces
Download color palette

Daily UI Challenge #010 | Direct Messaging
Design a Direct Message. #DailyUI

Thanks for watching 🤜🏻 🤛🏻
It would be my pleasure if you visit my projects.
https://www.behance.net/andreasmusso

Andrea Silva Musso
Andrea Silva Musso

More by Andrea Silva Musso

View profile
    • Like