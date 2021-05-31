Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
agnetart

Beautiful Floral Summer Background

agnetart
agnetart
  • Save
Beautiful Floral Summer Background exotic green natural fashion jungle pattern beautiful palm garden spring flower tropical beauty design background plant leaf floral nature summer
Download color palette

— —————————–
PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
———————————

This Beautiful floral summer background can be used for your wedding or birthday party. Very easy to used and edited. Also, you can resize it as what you want.

—————————-
WHAT’S INCLUDED
—————————-
– Adobe Illustrator :
+ Ai
+ EPS

——————
FONT USED
——————
+ Times New Roman
+ Impact

don't forget for you,always follow my design here:

https://www.freepik.com/agnetart/collections

or

https://stock.adobe.com/contributor/209022140/agnetart

or

https://www.shutterstock.com/g/agnet+art

or

https://www.vecteezy.com/members/agnetart/collections

or

https://www.creativefabrica.com/designer/agnetart/ref/609730

Feel free to send me a message or leave a comment if you have any questions or concerns
Thank you for choosing my shop​​​​​​​

agnetart
agnetart

More by agnetart

View profile
    • Like