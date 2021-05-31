Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
agnetart

Seamless Pattern Floral Summer Theme

agnetart
agnetart
  • Save
Seamless Pattern Floral Summer Theme art vintage backdrop texture vector fabric design leaf spring print textile illustration flower nature wallpaper pattern seamless floral summer background
Download color palette

— —————————–
PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
———————————

” Seamless pattern floral summer theme can be used for your product, like a making cloth motif ornament. Very easy to edit.
Also, you can re-size it s what you want. ”

——-SIZE——-

2500pt x 1875pt vector file, editable floral.

—————————-
WHAT’S INCLUDED
—————————-
– Adobe Illustrator :
+ Ai
+ EPS

don't forget for you,always follow my design here:

https://www.freepik.com/agnetart/collections

or

https://stock.adobe.com/contributor/209022140/agnetart

or

https://www.shutterstock.com/g/agnet+art

or

https://www.vecteezy.com/members/agnetart/collections

or

https://www.creativefabrica.com/designer/agnetart/ref/609730

Feel free to send me a message or leave a comment if you have any questions or concerns
Thank you for choosing my shop​​​​​​​

agnetart
agnetart

More by agnetart

View profile
    • Like