Guerilla Gardening A-Z Series

picture book illustration editorial design
This illustration was made in Procreate. By showing "Before" and "After" photos of the places they have cleaned up and "greened up" guerilla gardeners can motivate others to join their movement.

Posted on May 31, 2021
