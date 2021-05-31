Guerilla Gardening A-Z Series

Trending designs to inspire you
This illustration was made in Procreate. "Resistance is Fertile" could well be a motto of many guerilla gardeners, since their goal is not only to green the city and defeat urban decay, but also to inspire other city-dwellers to engage in gardening as well.