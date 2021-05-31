Geeta Sadashivan

Guerilla Gardening A-Z Series

Guerilla Gardening A-Z Series illustration picture book editorial design design
This illustration, made in Procreate, is a portrait of Liz Christy, one of the pioneers of the guerilla gardening movement. Christy was the first to create community gardens in vacant lots in New York City.

Posted on May 31, 2021
