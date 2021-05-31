Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Food delivery app

Food delivery app product design design food delivery food app app ux ui
This is an improvement on the already existing FOOD DELIVERY APPS. I decided to add a recommending feature, where users find other suggestions as a result of the orders they've placed in the past.
May 31, 2021
