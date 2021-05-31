Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Geeta Sadashivan

Guerilla Gardening A-Z Series

This illustration, made in Procreate, refers to the way that non-native plants can grow quicker and reproduce faster than native varieties, invading the nearby ground by "bombing" them with their seeds.

Posted on May 31, 2021
