Valeria

Laranja booking app

Valeria
Valeria
  • Save
Laranja booking app logo design mobile application mobile app app design mobile ui ux ui
Download color palette

Laranja’s idea came while I was working on my portfolio with my UX/UI coach.
The idea was to create a mobile app for an imaginary restaurant that wants to provide other ways of booking for customers that don’t like calling or emailing.

View all tags
Posted on May 31, 2021
Valeria
Valeria

More by Valeria

View profile
    • Like