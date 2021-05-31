Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Black Bear- Canadian animals: Half-Face Collection

This is a painting of a black bear in gouache, on 90lb cold pressed watercolour paper.

He is the first piece I painted after arriving in Canada and inspired me to start a collection of half-faced Canadian animals.

I started with a brief sketch to get the proportions and placement of the main features, did a base layer of a light colour, and then added layers of different colour to add depth and different shades to the fur.

