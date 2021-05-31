Good for Sale
Among - Modern sans serif font

Among - Modern sans serif font

Among - Modern sans serif font

Among is a beautiful sans serif font. Made for any professional project branding. It is perfect for printing, branding and quotes. Every letter has a unique and beautiful touch.

Includes:
– Among (OTF/TTF/WOFF)

Features:
– Alternates
– Stylistic Set
– PUA Encoded
– Multilingual Support
– Numerals and Punctuation

Feel free to download free personal use font at : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13172/among.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/among-beautiful-sans-serif-font/

