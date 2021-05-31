Chris Kramer

Fashion Line Website

website webdesign web ux ui minimal interaction design figma design
Elegant and in-your-face showcase, fashion is meant to inspire creativity and personality. It's no easy task to stand out in the world of high fashion but here I decided to go with simplicity and put emphasis on the runway.

Posted on May 31, 2021
