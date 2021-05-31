Moonlite - Sans serif font

Moonlite is modern display sans font. Made for any professional project branding. Every letter has a unique and beautiful touch. available with outline version.

Includes:

Moonlite Solid (OTF/TTF/WOFF)

Moonlite Outline (OTF/TTF/WOFF)

Features:

PUA Encoded

Multilingual Support

Numerals and Punctuation

Feel free to download free personal use font at : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13171/moonlite.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/moonlite/