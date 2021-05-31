Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Din Studio

Moonlite - Sans serif font

Din Studio
Din Studio
Moonlite - Sans serif font
MOONLITE - Sans serif font

Price
$29
MOONLITE - Sans serif font

Moonlite is modern display sans font. Made for any professional project branding. Every letter has a unique and beautiful touch. available with outline version.

Includes:

Moonlite Solid (OTF/TTF/WOFF)
Moonlite Outline (OTF/TTF/WOFF)
Features:

PUA Encoded
Multilingual Support
Numerals and Punctuation

Feel free to download free personal use font at : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13171/moonlite.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/moonlite/

Posted on May 31, 2021
    • Like