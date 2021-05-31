Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Geeta Sadashivan

Guerilla Gardening A-Z Series

This conceptual illustration, done in Procreate, is about guerilla gardening as a movement to green the city, lot by lot and neighborhood by neighborhood. The raised fist is the common symbol for social reform. The circle with the poppy on its end represents growth, beauty, and joy. The line of small squares represents the small incremental victories won by guerilla gardening.

Posted on May 31, 2021
