JMG New logo & Branding

Hi folks! Hope you are having a wonderful day ☀
It's finally out in the wild: I'm sharing my new personal logo and brand design, that I've been working on over the last couple of months.
You can watch the HD (and rockin' audio! 🎸🤘) animation here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SH_JSVI4EHw
Hope you like it! More to come soon 💙💚