JMG New logo & Branding

  1. JMG Logo Anim v0.12 (1600 x 1200) v1.0 Compressed and No Audio.mp4
  2. Still Frame 2.jpg
  3. Still Frame 3.jpg
  4. Still Frame 4.jpg
  5. Still Frame 5.jpg
  6. Still Frame 7.jpg
  7. Still Frame 8.jpg
  8. Still Frame 9.jpg

Hi folks! Hope you are having a wonderful day ☀

It's finally out in the wild: I'm sharing my new personal logo and brand design, that I've been working on over the last couple of months.

You can watch the HD (and rockin' audio! 🎸🤘) animation here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SH_JSVI4EHw

Hope you like it! More to come soon 💙💚

Product Designer & Front-End Developer
