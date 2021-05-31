Myfxmedia

Mpow H10 3D Modelling Headset

Mpow H10 3D Modelling Headset headset cinema4d redshift3d product design c4d 3d modelling 3d model 3d mock up 3d art 3d redshift
this is a 3d modeling of the Mpow h10 noise cancellation wireless headset, it was modeled in cinema 4d and textured with redshift.

To view more images go to myfxmedia.net

feel free to tell me about your thoughts.

