Arrow - Signup & App Icon

Here's my #005 iteration of the 100 days of Daily UI challenge, today was an app icon design, so decided to expand on my Arrow Payment Portal design here, and create the icon alongside a signup form, aswell as refining the initial payment portal design.
Hope you guys enjoy!
Portfolio:
https://jawfy.com
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/jawfy
YouTube:
https://youtube.com/jawfy