Giorgi Makatsaria

Another Dashboard UI For iPad [Dark Theme]

Giorgi Makatsaria
Giorgi Makatsaria
Hire Me
  • Save
Another Dashboard UI For iPad [Dark Theme] data visualization uxdesign uidesign dashboard design dashboard template ipadui ipad app dashboard app dashboard dashboard ui
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers 👋

I want to share the dashboard UI design for iPad APP

Please press the "L" if you like it

My Instagram 👉 https://www.instagram.com/giomak

Giorgi Makatsaria
Giorgi Makatsaria
Welcome to my Design Portfolio 👹
Hire Me

More by Giorgi Makatsaria

View profile
    • Like