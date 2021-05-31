Geeta Sadashivan

Guerilla Gardening A-Z Series

This illustration, created in Procreate, is about the concept of the "edible estate" which is the idea that lawns should be replaced with vegetable gardens. Many guerilla gardeners subscribe to this concept because it can alleviate hunger and increase the feeling of connection to the natural world.

Posted on May 31, 2021
