Mahdi Saghari

ISound music streaming platform

Mahdi Saghari
Mahdi Saghari
  • Save
ISound music streaming platform web vector typography productdesign landing branding ux app ui design
Download color palette

ISound is a music and podcast streaming platform that lets you listen to millions of songs from around the world. ISound lets you listen offline, ad-free, with over 150 million tracks and growing.

View all tags
Posted on May 31, 2021
Mahdi Saghari
Mahdi Saghari

More by Mahdi Saghari

View profile
    • Like