Geeta Sadashivan

Guerilla Gardening A-Z Series

Geeta Sadashivan
Geeta Sadashivan
  • Save
Guerilla Gardening A-Z Series picture book editorial design illustration design
Download color palette

This illustration, created in Procreate, is about a strategy that guerilla gardeners use to avoid being questioned as they go about their mission: wear an orange safety vest. This form of "camouflage" leads others to think they are city workers.

View all tags
Posted on May 31, 2021
Geeta Sadashivan
Geeta Sadashivan

More by Geeta Sadashivan

View profile
    • Like