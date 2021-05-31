Geeta Sadashivan

Guerilla Gardening A-Z Series

Guerilla Gardening A-Z Series
This illustration, created in Procreate, is about the concept that signs on neglect (such as broken windows) in cities lead to an increase in crime, because such signs are seen as opportunities by criminals.

Posted on May 31, 2021
