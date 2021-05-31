Dylan Zerkle

Hotel logo

Hotel logo vector typography branding logo illustrator design
I started with a few thumbnail ideas that evolved into something to work with.
After coming up with something that could work I started working on the design in digital.

Posted on May 31, 2021
