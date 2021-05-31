The Repertory Project 01 of 50 - The Sandz

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The Repertory Project was created by designer Ruan Braz in the Grid creative community. It consists of 50 analyzes of Behance's presentations, seeking to refine the observation of details in good graphic designs and expand our visual repertoire. At the end of each analysis, we must reproduce one of the compositions, creating a new piece of the same style.
Reference project (01 of 50): https://www.behance.net/gallery/105038461/The-Sandz-Brand-Identity