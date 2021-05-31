Geeta Sadashivan

Guerilla Gardening A-Z Series

Guerilla Gardening A-Z Series design picture book editorial design illustration
Made in Procreate. John Chapman, also known as Johnny Appleseed, is considered one of the pioneers of guerilla gardening. He planted apple trees all over the northeastern part of the USA in the early 19th century.

Posted on May 31, 2021
