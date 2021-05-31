Henrique Perticarati

Icon design for Ahazou app

Icon design for Ahazou app icon design icon set iconography icon
These icons appear across a variety of screens and features in the Ahazou app. The challenge, as always when designing icons, was to convey the proper meaning, keeping the visual consistency even within multiple contexts and tools.

Posted on May 31, 2021
