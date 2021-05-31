Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Started to practice calligraphy again I always love it. However I had a hard time in the class when I took it at art school. I had to master the techniques in 15 weeks. Very stressful. I remember my instructor told that to master calligraphy you would have to practice every day for 3 years. I guess that how he became a pro. It’s very relaxing and I am having so much fun creating and constructing Roman capitals letterforms.
You don’t need many things get stared. Here are supply Lists for beginners.
• Brause Set of 9 nibs
• A penholder to put nibs in.
• An ink well to put ink in.
• Best Bottle Sumi Ink • Practice Pads 11x17 from JNB
• Strathmore calligraphy paper
• Paper towels
• A jar of water to wash ink off.
• A paint brush.
A great book I recommend is Foundations Of Calligraphy By Sheila Waters.