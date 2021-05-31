Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Foundations Of Calligraphy

Started to practice calligraphy again I always love it. However I had a hard time in the class when I took it at art school. I had to master the techniques in 15 weeks. Very stressful. I remember my instructor told that to master calligraphy you would have to practice every day for 3 years. I guess that how he became a pro. It’s very relaxing and I am having so much fun creating and constructing Roman capitals letterforms.

You don’t need many things get stared. Here are supply Lists for beginners.
• Brause Set of 9 nibs
• A penholder to put nibs in.
• An ink well to put ink in.
• Best Bottle Sumi Ink • Practice Pads 11x17 from JNB
• Strathmore calligraphy paper
• Paper towels
• A jar of water to wash ink off.
• A paint brush.

A great book I recommend is Foundations Of Calligraphy By Sheila Waters.

