Matthew Marquise

Daily UI 039 :: Testimonial

Daily UI 039 :: Testimonial dailyui039 testimonial figma web app minimal dailyui clean design ux ui
This testimonial is very concise, but also eye catching to users who want to read them before purchasing a product. The purple background, met with the white color used for the testimonial card, compliment each other very well.

Posted on May 31, 2021
