Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Animagic Studios

AnimaGIF #7

Animagic Studios
Animagic Studios
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

For our first round of AnimaGIFs back in March, we had a few entries related to COVID. This was one of them. Since then, things are starting to look better around the world with vaccination ramping up yet it is still true that sometimes is inevitable to feel overwhelmed by everything happening around us and relate to our feline friend in this fun AnimaGIF.

View all tags
Posted on May 31, 2021
Animagic Studios
Animagic Studios
We are remote and cloud based studio.
Hire Us

More by Animagic Studios

View profile
    • Like