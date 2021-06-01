ACK-web-homepage-2

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
More design concepts from the time I was asked to look at Ackee's current website and come up with ways to do it differently.
These are some of the cleaner ideas I've come up with where I put more focus on the photography while still keeping up with their brand identity.
Done with Studio Najbrt for Ackee – https://www.ackee.cz/
Want to work with us on projects like these? Hit me up at michael@najbrt.cz (Prague only, full-time position)
–––
Behance
Instagram
Twitter