ACK-web-homepage-2

More design concepts from the time I was asked to look at Ackee's current website and come up with ways to do it differently.

These are some of the cleaner ideas I've come up with where I put more focus on the photography while still keeping up with their brand identity.

Done with Studio Najbrt for Ackee – https://www.ackee.cz/

Want to work with us on projects like these? Hit me up at michael@najbrt.cz (Prague only, full-time position)

