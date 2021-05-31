Santiago Barrionuevo

Minimal Landscape

Santiago Barrionuevo
Santiago Barrionuevo
  • Save
Minimal Landscape pin patch winter hipster modern vintage badge icon geometric minimalist logo
Download color palette

This is part of a series of landscapes I'm working on. Hope you like it!
Feedback is always welcome 🌅

View all tags
Posted on May 31, 2021
Santiago Barrionuevo
Santiago Barrionuevo

More by Santiago Barrionuevo

View profile
    • Like