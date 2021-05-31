Gustavo Albino

Business Presentation

Gustavo Albino
Gustavo Albino
  • Save
Business Presentation business presentation keynote design powerpoint design
Download color palette

Business presentation of 128 slides for New Zealand's company

View all tags
Posted on May 31, 2021
Gustavo Albino
Gustavo Albino

More by Gustavo Albino

View profile
    • Like