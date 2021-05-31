Alexey Bocharov

E-commerce UI. Selena store. Concept

Alexey Bocharov
Alexey Bocharov
  • Save
E-commerce UI. Selena store. Concept typography clothes e commerce shop models fashion design beachwear beach wear store selena shop clean e shop screen web ui
Download color palette

The first screen for a beachwear store.
Первый экран для магазина пляжной одежды.
----------------------------------------------
Нужна разработка дизайна сайта, лендинга, фирменного стиля или лого?
Пишите на почту.

Do you need some help?
Send us message
bocharov.space@gmail.com
----------------------------------------------
Follow me on
behance / instagram / facebook /

Alexey Bocharov
Alexey Bocharov

More by Alexey Bocharov

View profile
    • Like